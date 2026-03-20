Nitish launches projects worth over Rs 1K crore

Gayaji/ Aurangabad: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched development projects worth around Rs 1,422 crore in Gayaji and Aurangabad districts during his ‘Samridhi Yatra’.

He also reviewed ongoing schemes and projects in both districts, according to an official statement.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, “Kumar launched 673 development schemes worth Rs 744 crore in Gayaji district. These include the inauguration of 553 schemes costing Rs 367 crore and foundation stones for 140 schemes worth Rs 377 crore.”

Kumar also reviewed development works in the district, including construction of bridges over Badki and Majhiawan rivers in Bankey Bazar block, block-cum-zonal office and residential buildings, the Bada Bandh check dam irrigation project, widening and strengthening of the Imamganj-Pakri (Jharkhand border) road via Kothi and Salaiya, etc.

He handed over a symbolic cheque of Rs 609 crore to 13,334 women associated with Jeevika self-help groups.

Later, in Aurangabad, he launched 262 projects worth around Rs 678 crore, including the inauguration of 142 projects costing Rs 123 crore and foundation laying for 120 projects worth Rs 555 crore.

The CM visited ward No. 3 of Barun Nagar Panchayat in the district, where he inspected the progress of drinking water supply projects aimed at providing potable water to Aurangabad (24,935 households), Dehri, and Sasaram towns.

He reviewed the construction of various projects, including a ring road in Deo Nagar panchayat, construction of Vishnupur canal, development of a trauma centre, riverfront development along the Adri river in Aurangabad town, construction of a sports complex and stadium in

the district, etc.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, district in-charge minister Santosh Kumar Suman, MLAs and senior officials, including the district magistrate and SP.