Nitish launches development projects worth Rs 558 cr in Bihar’s Siwan

Siwan: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday launched nine development projects worth around Rs 558.35 crore in Siwan district.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, construction of a grid substation at Mairwa, along with associated lines at a cost of Rs 222 crore, and widening of the Pachrukhi bypass from Mohammadpur (NH-531) to Chhapiya-Tedhi Ghat-Gopalpur (NH-227) road at Rs 120.48 crore are among the projects.

Construction of a rail overbridge at the level crossing 91 between Siwan and Pachrukhi railway stations on state Highway 89 (Babuniya-Siswan Road) at an estimated cost of Rs 92.16 crore is also

part of the projects launched by the chief minister during the day.

Other projects included widening of the Siwan-Andar road at a cost of Rs 67.47 crore, widening of the Bhantapokhar-Ziradei road via Jamapur Bazar at an estimated cost of Rs 18.26 crore, and the construction of 33/11 KV power substations at Sonkara and Madhopur (Maharajganj) for Rs 9.93 crore.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of several government schemes, the chief minister said, “All of you should remain confident and keep moving forward.

Continuous efforts are being made by the state government at every level to make women self-reliant.”

He also appreciated the work of all ‘Jeevika didis’ associated with self-help groups.

“Work with dedication...the government is extending every possible support to you. Ensure the progress of your families and make a significant contribution to the development of Bihar,” the CM told ‘Jeevika didis’.