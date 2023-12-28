Nitish, Lalan attend JD(U) office-bearers meeting

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Lalan Singh arrived together at the party’s office here on Thursday to attend its office-bearers meeting amid intense buzz about changes within the organisation.



That the two leaders chose to arrive together after having a meeting at Kumar’s residence appeared to be aimed at a message of unity in the party.

Party sources have not ruled out the possibility of Singh stepping down as the JD(U) president at its national executive and council meet on Friday.

Kumar may take over the mantle, a party leader said, insisting that there has been no confirmation to this effect from the two top Janata Dal (United) leaders.

Singh has earlier in the day accused the media of setting a “narrative”, a reference to differences within the party and the reports about his likely resignation, at the behest of the ruling BJP.

‘If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft,’ Singh said sarcastically.

Singh added that it is a routine meeting.

‘You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one, and will remain united,’ he further said.

Shortly before leaving Patna for the national capital, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar on Thursday asserted that the JD(U)’s two-day conclave in Delhi was a “normal and annual” affair with “nothing extraordinary” about it, rejecting speculations of turmoil in his party.