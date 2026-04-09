‘Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Friday’

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, said Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of the chief minister.



Speaking to reporters in Patna, Chaudhary said Kumar will leave for New Delhi on Thursday.

“After having been elected to the Rajya Sabha, the chief minister is now scheduled to take oath as a member of the Upper House in Parliament. He will be leaving (for Delhi) tomorrow and will be sworn in the day after,” the JD(U) leader said.

He was also asked about the formation of a new government in the state, which was likely to be a BJP-led one, upon relinquishment of the seat of power by the longest-serving CM.