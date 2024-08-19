Nitish Kumar conducts site inspection of Bihta International Airport

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the site of the international airport to be built in Bihta.



During this, the officer of Bihta Air Force Station gave detailed information to the Chief Minister through a map regarding the construction works to be started there.

He said that this international airport will be equipped with modern facilities. Modern arrangements will be made here to improve air traffic.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister said that we want the construction work of this airport to start as soon as possible so that people can get more convenience in air travel.

When a plan was made to build a civil enclave at Bihta Air Force Base Station, the state government approved 108 acres of land and its boundary wall was also built. The Air Authority had demanded from the state government to give 8 acres more land, which has also been approved.

Central govt has released an amount of Rs 1413 crore for Bihta Airport.