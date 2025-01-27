Nitish hoists National flag at CM’s residence

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday celebrated the 76th Republic Day by hoisting the national flag at 1, Anne Marg.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister took the salute of the armed forces and wished everyone a happy Republic Day.

The Chief Minister also fed Jalebi to the children and wished for their bright future.

On this occasion, Vice President of Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, Udaykant Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Chief

Minister, Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, S. Siddharth, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Anupam Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kumar Ravi, Officer on Special

Duty to the Chief Minister, Gopal Singh and other administrative and police officers were present.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said maintaining the rule of law was the top priority of the state government.