Nitish expands his Cabinet, inducts 21 ministers

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his cabinet, which is less than two months old, by inducting 21 ministers.



The new inductees, including senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Renu Devi, were administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Other notable persons who were sworn in include Mangal Pandey and Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’, both former ministers, belonging to BJP.