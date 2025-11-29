Nitish disburses Rs 1,000 crore among 10 lakh women beneficiaries

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed Rs 1,000 crore among 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among the state’s women.

Kumar, who was recently voted back to power for a record fifth consecutive term, gave away Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, through the DBT system, from his official residence, in the presence of cabinet colleagues and top officials.

Speaking to reporters after the function, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said, “A total of 1.56 crore women have received the money so far.”

“The beneficiaries are being encouraged to use the sum for self-employment. Those who do so demonstrably will in due course get further assistance of Rs 2 lakh each,” he added.

Notably, the scheme was launched in September, about a month before Assembly polls were announced, at a function which was attended, in the virtual mode, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Money was disbursed among beneficiaries in batches and the process continued after the elections were announced, evoking allegations from the Opposition that votes were being “purchased”.

The scheme is said to have paid rich electoral dividends as women turned up to vote in unprecedented numbers and the ruling NDA retained power with a brute majority.