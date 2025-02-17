Nitish announces ex gratia for kin of deceased from Bihar in New Delhi railway station stampede

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and announced ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased hailing from the eastern state.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday

night at the crowded railway station.

“The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the stampede at the New Delhi railway station. He is deeply

saddened by the deaths of Bihar natives in the incident, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the immediate family members of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those who are injured,” a statement issued by the CMO said.

According to a statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department here on Sunday, “A total of eight people from the state died in the stampede that took place at New Delhi railway station on Saturday.

A maximum of three people from Samastipur died in the incident, followed by two from Nawada and one each from Vaishali, Patna and Buxar districts.”

Commenting on the incident, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters in Gaya, “The incident which took place at New Delhi railway station last night was very tragic... It happened because of the heavy rush of passengers at the platform. Overall, adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that pilgrims don’t face any difficulties.”