Nitin Nabin assumes charge as BJP’s national working president

New Delhi: The newly-appointed national working president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, took charge of his new responsibility on Monday, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party’s journey of public service and nation-building.

Nabin was also felicitated at the BJP headquarters here in the presence of party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

Extending his hearty congratulations to Nabin on his assuming the charge of the key party post, Nadda said he is fully confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, the working president will provide a new direction to the BJP’s journey of public service and nation-building.

“At the same time, you will take the BJP government’s public welfare policies and the organisation’s ideas to the people with even greater resolve. I extend my best wishes for your new responsibilities and successful tenure,” Nadda said in a post on X.

In his congratulatory message to Nabin, Shah said he is confident that under his leadership, the BJP will expand even further and he will take the policies of the Modi government and the party’s ideology to every individual in the country.

“I pray to God for your successful tenure,” Shah said in a post on X.

After Nabin officially took charge of his new responsibility, Shah, Nadda and Pradhan held a discussion with him.

Nabin arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from Patna in the afternoon, a day after his appointment as the BJP working president.

He was received at the airport by Gupta and several other leaders of the saffron party.

Gupta and many of her ministerial colleagues were also present at the party headquarters when Nabin took charge.

After taking charge of the new responsibility, Nabin went to seek the blessings of veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Nabin, 45, a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday and is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as its president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.