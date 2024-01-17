NITI Aayog report: 5.94 cr people in UP moved out of multidimensional poverty

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable feat in the fight against poverty, according to NITI Aayog’s recent report, “Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06.” Over the past nine years, a staggering 5.94 crore people in the state have escaped the clutches of multidimensional poverty, marking the nation’s largest decline in this category.

The report indicates that in Uttar Pradesh, the percentage of people living below the poverty line decreased from 42.59 per cent in 2013-14 to 17.40 per cent in 2022-23. This translates to a total of 593.69 lakh (approximately 5.94 crore) people lifted out of poverty in Uttar Pradesh during these nine years.

Expressing happiness, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the achievement.

On the social media platform X, he wrote, “India has reached a significant milestone under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This underscores our unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and transformative economic reforms. Thank you very much, respected Prime Minister.”

In a subsequent post, he further stated, “This serves as a remarkable example of effective governance. Uttar Pradesh has played a pivotal role in India’s progress towards alleviating multidimensional poverty. Through strategic initiatives and policies, UP has raised 5.94 crore people above the multidimensional poverty line, making a substantial contribution to the national achievement. This aligns seamlessly with PM Modi’s vision of a strong and prosperous India. It is the ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ that the entire country trusts.”