Nithari case: Pandher walks out of jail four days after being acquitted

Noida: Moninder Singh Pandher, who was arrested in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case, walked out of Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Friday, four days after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him.



The High Court on Monday acquitted him and his domestic help Surendra Koli in the case after noting that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt “beyond reasonable doubt” and that the investigation was botched up.

The two were charged with rape and murder and sentenced to death by a lower court in the killings in Nithari, Noida, that horrified the nation with the details of sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism.

Koli, the key accused, continues to be behind bars in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail. He is serving life imprisonment for killing a 14-year-old girl.

The Nithari killings came to light with the discovery of the skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind Pandher’s house in Noida, bordering the national capital, on December 29, 2006.

Within 10 days, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and its search resulted in the recovery of more bones.

In all, 19 cases were lodged against Pandher and Koli in 2007. The CBI had filed closure reports in three due to lack of evidence. Of the remaining 16 cases, Koli was earlier acquitted in three cases and his death sentence in one case was commuted to life.

He was acquitted in three cases by the sessions court earlier. He has been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the remaining three -- one in 2009 and in two on Monday.