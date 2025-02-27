NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean

Kozhikode (Kerala): A NIT-Calicut professor, against whom a police case is pending for praising Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi’s Martyr’s Day, has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department.

In an order from the Director of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT), Dr Shaija A has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department, with effect from March 7.

Shaija was questioned by police in February last year following complaints from organisations such as DYFI, SFI, and the Youth Congress against her social media post praising Godse, in response to a post shared by a right-wing advocate.

In her comment, Shaija had allegedly expressed “pride” in Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus “saving India”.

Political parties have strongly opposed Shaija’s appointment as Dean. DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), has announced a protest march to NIT.