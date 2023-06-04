Nipun Bharat Mission: UP govt launches public participatory progs in schools to enhance edu

Lucknow: Drawing inspiration from the G-20 summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a series of public participatory programmes in schools across the state as part of the Nipun Bharat Mission with an aim to familiarise students, parents, and teachers with the government’s educational initiatives.

These programmes will feature various activities designed to showcase the progress made in the fields of the Nipun Bharat Mission, National Education Policy 2020, and digital learning. The activities will be carried out through summer camps, skilled task force meetings, home visits, and special programmes at different levels. The State Project Office has issued instructions to all district-level officials of the education department to ensure the successful organisation of these programmes.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the State Project Director, said: “We provide a creative environment for children during their vacation. The camps will enable children to learn new skills, develop social abilities, and enjoy various activities outside the regular academic curriculum. To facilitate the summer camps, teachers can seek support from local voluntary organisations, and parents’ involvement is encouraged”.

The activities planned for the summer camps encompass foundational language and mathematical proficiency, storytelling, music, art-related work, origami, newspaper art, mask-making, painting, project work, quiz contests, rallies, morning assemblies, education forums, English-speaking courses, self-defense, yoga practice, and educational films. Outdoor and indoor sports, theater, mimicking, and skill development programmes will also be included to ensure participants’ sustained engagement and interest. Additionally, district and block-level task force meetings will be held to accomplish the objectives set under the Nipun Bharat Mission. These meetings will incorporate activities related to the G-20 NEP theme, highlighting the importance of education and organising Nipun Bharat sessions.

“Digital learning content, including the Diksha app and Nipun Lakshya app, will be demonstrated, aligning with the G-20 Digital Initiative. Furthermore, academic demos will showcase print-rich materials, big books, math-science kits, and educational entrance activities,” Anand said.