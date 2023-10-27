Nine years of BJP govt: Khattar makes several announcements, hike in honorariums for mayors

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday made several announcements which included significant increase in honorariums for mayors and members of municipal corporations, zila parishad's chairperson and members.



He also announced an increase in pension amount for 'Matribhasha Satyagrahis', who took part in the 'Hindi Aandolan' of 1957, and the "Emergency victims" from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

He announced the regularization of 190 colonies spanning across 10 districts.

Khattar also announced the closure of six toll plazas located on different state highways between November 1 and December 1, which would save public Rs 13.50 crore annually, he said.

Khattar was addressing the media on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government, during which he highlighted several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

During this, he also formally launched the Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme, under which an annual pension of Rs 2,750 will be given to the custodians of trees older than 75 years for their upkeep and maintenance.

Trees located in forested areas are not covered by this scheme. The CM announced a significant increase in honorarium for members of municipal corporations, municipal councils, and committees.

Khattar said the decision will be applicable with retrospective effect from October 1, 2023.

He said that earlier, mayors received a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,500, which has now been increased to Rs 30,000. Similarly, the senior deputy mayor’s honorarium has been increased from Rs 16,500 to Rs 25,000, while the deputy mayor’s honorarium has been increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000, and the honorarium of councillors has been increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000.

The honorarium of municipal council president has been increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 18,000. Now the municipal council vice presidents and councilors will get an increased honorarium of Rs 12,000 in place of Rs 7,500.

The monthly honorarium for Chairperson, Zila Parishad has been doubled, which is from present Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, Zila Parishad Vice-President from Rs 7,500 to Rs. 15,000, and members from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.