Nine killed, 10 injured in fresh violence in Manipur

At least nine people were killed and 10 injured when suspected miscreants engaged in firing and arson in Aigijang village of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.

This is the largest casualty in a single incident in the continuing incidents of violence in the state in the last few weeks.

The armed miscreants surrounded the Kuki village of Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpokpi district and launched the attack at around 1 am, officials said.

In the gun battle that ensued both sides suffered casualties and injuries. The area lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

While Aigijang is a Kuki village, the nine bodies which were recovered were of Meitei men who were not residents of the village. According to police, these were “local volunteers”.

With firing and violence taking place in this border area since last Monday, it had seen a massive influx of Meitei men from nearby areas to “defend” the Meitei-dominated parts of this border area.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East district and Imphal West district to 5 am to 9 am. Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Earlier, the Centre announced a peace committee headed by the Governor, comprising as many as 51 members, including those from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities. However, both communities have expressed a lack of faith in the state leadership and have distanced themselves from the peace panel.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.