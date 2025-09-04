Nine cases against protesters

Mumbai: As many as nine cases have been registered against Maratha quota protesters in six police stations in south Mumbai for alleged unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, an official said on Wednesday. Three cases have been registered at Azad Maidan police station, two at Marine Drive and one each at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg, Dongri, JJ Marg and Colaba police stations, the official said. During the five-day agitation of Manoj Jarange, the protesters violated various conditions set by the police.