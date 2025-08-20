Nimisha Priya case: MEA dismisses fake donation drive

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday trashed as “fake” claims being made on social media seeking ‘monetary contributions’ into a government-designated bank account, in the case related to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

“We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim,” the MEA FactCheck posted.

The X post in question says: “Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designate. We need 8.3 crore rupees.”

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.

Her execution was scheduled for July 16, but was postponed following the intervention of Indian officials.

She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.