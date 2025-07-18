Nimisha Priya case, India-EU FTA & regional relations prevail briefing

New Delhi: In a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday covered a broad spectrum of foreign policy developments, with particular emphasis on the Nimisha Priya case, negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and India’s diplomatic activities with major powers and regional players.

On the delicate Nimisha Priya case, Jaiswal assured that the Indian government provided maximum support, such as legal aid and consular access to her relatives. The government has hired a lawyer to help the family and intervened regularly with the authorities in Yemen. Recent initiatives resulted in the stay of her July 16 execution, providing the family with additional time to find a reconciliatory solution with the victim’s family that all parties would find acceptable. Jaiswal further stated that India is also taking steps to coordinate with friendly nations in the case.

Replies to questions about NATO head’s comments, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s steadfast view that ensuring the country’s energy requirements is a priority, warning against global double standards on the matter.

On the issue of Afghanistan visas, Jaiswal clarified that a new visa module with six categories was unveiled from April onwards. Though no numbers were mentioned, he promised to provide data on visas issued in the next meeting. Equally so, in the case of Bangladesh, he stated that India still issues a large number of visas for medical, educational, and other travel purposes.

Discussing trilateral engagements, the MEA spokesperson emphasised the importance of the Russia-India-China (RIC) format as a platform to deliberate on regional and global issues. Dates for the next RIC meeting are still being finalized. On the India-Russia summit, he confirmed that it is New Delhi’s turn to host the annual meeting, with dates to be mutually determined.

Referring to rare earths and India-China trade issues, Jaiswal referred to the detailed press statement released after the External Affairs Minister’s conversation with his Chinese counterpart. He said that issues of Indian industry are well known and reaffirmed India’s commitment towards stabilising relations with China by pursuing dialogue.

On the SCO leaders’ summit, Jaiswal explained that membership will be declared nearer the time based on convenience of member states to each other.

India-Bangladesh relations also figured. Jaiswal reiterated India’s aspirations for a positive and constructive association with Bangladesh, mentioning existing engagements at the leadership and official levels and emphasizing development partnership cooperation.

Referring to India’s economic relations with Namibia, he pointed out that India is still a major player in Namibia’s diamond industry and is aggressively looking for increased cooperation in mining. He admitted that trade flows could also be indirect through third countries following global supply chain dynamics.

On wider trade negotiations, Jaiswal stated that talks with a number of countries are ongoing and details will be given out once the agreements are finalized. He also acknowledged that since January 20 this year, 1,563 Indians were deported from the United States, primarily through commercial flights, following proper verification and documentation.

In respect to the much-awaited India-Africa Summit, no dates have been agreed upon yet, but deliberations are in progress with the African Union Commission. For the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), negotiations are still under process, both sides making efforts to address issues pending.

Jaiswal also addressed developments related to the BRICS summit, noting that while cross-border payments and local currency use were discussed, de-dollarisation is not on the agenda. On the India-EU FTA, he confirmed that the 12th round of talks concluded in Brussels on July 11, and the next round is scheduled for September in New Delhi. Both sides aim to conclude the agreement within the year.

On India-Canada relations, the spokesperson acknowledged that there have been recent top-level talks to re-set relationships, and there are plans to re-establish full diplomatic representation in both capitals. Attempts are being made to rebuild the relationship constructively.

Responding to questions regarding 16 missing Indian nationals in Russia, Jaiswal confirmed that Indian officials are in contact with their Russian counterparts in Delhi as well as Moscow to ensure the issue is resolved.

He summed up India’s reiteration of its commitment to regional co-operation and connectivity by stating that feasibility and shared advantage inform India’s response to such initiatives.

A broad range of topics was touched upon in the briefing, reaffirming India’s assertive diplomatic strategy and resolve to safeguard Indian interests and citizens overseas.