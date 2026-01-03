‘Nihang Singhs have always upheld defence of faith, nation & humanity’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the term “Nihang” symbolises a fearless and resolute warrior. He said that the Sikh Gurus themselves bestowed upon the Nihang Singhs the distinctive identity of the armed Akal Sena. The Nihangs sect within the Khalsa Panth was established with the sacred objective of protecting religion and the nation, particularly against external aggressors who sought to undermine India’s civilisation, culture and values. The Chief Minister was addressing a ‘Sammelan’ of Nihangs held at Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh on Saturday. On this occasion, a delegation of Nihangs honoured him with a ‘saropa’ and a commemorative memento.

Recalling history, Saini said that the contribution of the Nihang Singhs in resisting the repeated invasions of Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali during the 18th century was both courageous and historic. He added that the strength and stability of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Sarkar-e-Khalsa owed much to the unmatched valour of Nihang warriors.