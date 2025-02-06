Nigerian national running cocaine smuggling ring arrested from Gurugram

Siliguri: A Nigerian resident involved in a cocaine smuggling ring was arrested in Gurugram by Special Task Force (STF) Siliguri. The accused, identified as Andrew Leo Obi Chimezie Mwakamma Zyad Abbas alias Ziko (37 years), had been residing in Gurugram for the past 12 years and was allegedly operating a drug syndicate spanning North Bengal, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bihar.

The arrest was made following the arrest of one Sartaj Alam around a month ago from Khalpara area of Siliguri, where he was caught with 93 grams of cocaine. Upon interrogation, Alam revealed the involvement of Passang Moktan, a resident of Kurseong, in the drug trade. Moktan was subsequently arrested from Methibari on January 25.

During interrogation, Moktan admitted to running a widespread cocaine distribution network from a rented house in Siliguri and he had been sourcing cocaine from Andrew for the past five years.

Following this, STF officials from Siliguri conducted a raid at Obi’s residence in Gurugram and arrested him. The raid also led to the recovery of three passports under three different names, mobile phones, and various other incriminating documents, raising suspicions about his identity and possible international connections.

Obi was brought to Siliguri in a five-day transit remand from Gurgaon and was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday.