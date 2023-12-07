Nigeria, Philippines, Argentina showing interest in procuring Tejas jets: HAL

New Delhi: Nigeria, Philippines, Argentina and Egypt have shown interest in procuring indigenously-developed Tejas Light Combat aircraft, CB Ananthakrishnan, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, said on Thursday.

Ananthakrishnan said talks are on with these countries for the possible procurement.

On how India will proceed with the supply of the Tejas jets to Argentina if the procurement fructifies as the aircraft has some components sourced from the United Kingdom, the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said a way would be found out in such a scenario.

In July, the Argentine defence minister visited India with a focus on enhancing defence industrial partnership.

The HAL had inked an agreement with the Argentinian Air Force to provide spares and services its two-tonne class helicopters.

The defence ties between India and the Philippines have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In January, the Philippines concluded a USD 375 million deal with India for the procurement of three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

The Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Tejas aircraft are set to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force (IAF). It has already inducted nearly 40 Tejas of initial variants.