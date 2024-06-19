NIA seizes over Rs 1 cr in CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone revival case

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized over Rs 1 crore 13 lakh as proceeds of terrorism in connection with the CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone revival case. The funds, extorted from contractors and others in Bihar and Jharkhand, were used to finance the medical education of a relative of a senior Maoist leader under the guise of a loan, the officials informed on Tuesday.



The seizure was made under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the case was registered taking suo moto by the NIA on December 30, 2021. NIA investigations revealed that the amount had been transferred directly to a medical college in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for the medical education of a relative of a senior Maoist leader. The transfer was facilitated through the bank accounts of close relatives of the accused, disguised as a loan.

The beneficiary of the funds is the niece of Pradyuman Sharma, a chargesheeted accused and Special Area Committee member of CPI (Maoist). She is also the sister of Tarun Kumar, another arrested and charge-sheeted accused, and cousin of Abhinav aka Gaurav aka Bittu, also arrested and charge-sheeted.

The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet on January 20, 2023, before its Special Court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, against two accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UA(P) Act. This was followed by a supplementary chargesheet in June 2023 against one more accused and a second supplementary chargesheet in December 2023 against two others.