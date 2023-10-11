NIA raids 6 states against banned PFI

The NIA on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations in six states against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a case related to creating a disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar last year, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case registered in July 2022 by the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna against PFI cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister’s visit, they said.

The federal probe agency carried out searches in states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, TNand Delhi.