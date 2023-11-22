NIA probe not progressing as it should in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Red diary issue nonsense: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal killing case in Udaipur were “linked” to the BJP and should have been “hanged by now” but the investigation by the NIA was not progressing as it should.

Gehlot also spoke about the party’s prospects in the state, the “red diary” issue and poll guarantees.

Gehlot termed the red diary issue raked up by the BJP in the poll campaign as “nonsense”, and said if there was any substance in their allegations, the diary should be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department or CBI.

A sacked minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

Hitting back at the BJP for trying to make the Kanhaiya Lal murder case a poll issue, he claimed the accused had links with the BJP and the investigation, which is being done by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was delayed in view of polls.

He also said that the accused were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in two hours but the NIA took over the case.

After the incident, Gehlot said he had expected that BJP and Congress leaders will work together so that communal riots don’t take place.

Gehlot said while he cancelled all his programmes and focused on the case, BJP leaders chose to attend their convention in Hyderabad.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered in his shop in Udaipur last year by cleaver wielding men for supporting a controversial social media post of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The post was seen as an insult to Islam.