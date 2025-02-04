NIA opposes interim bail plea of jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer in HC

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer for interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend Parliament.

In its response to Engineer’s plea before Justice Vikas Mahajan, the National Investigation Agency

(NIA) said it was a classic case of misuse of the interim

bail provision ought to be used sparingly when

intolerable grief and suffering was displayed by the accused concerned. It said his election as a parliamentarian couldn’t be used as a tool to get the relief.

Rashid’s interim bail plea is scheduled for February 4.

His interim bail plea seeks attending the budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, and concludes on April 4.