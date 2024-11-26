NIA launches probe into 3 recent cases of violence in strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi: Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directions to bring the culprits to book expeditiously, the NIA has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

With a view to unearthing the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks, the anti-terror agency re-registered three cases afresh on November 13 after the MHA decided to hand over the investigations to the NIA considering the gravity of the offences and the escalating violence in the strife-torn state, the statement said.

The process of handing over case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is currently underway, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The NIA teams visited the spots on November 21 and 22 and started the probe, it said.

Giving details on the first case, the NIA said several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra. Later, unknown militants also abducted and murdered six persons including three women and three children, it said.

The gory incident took place on November 11, when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra police station as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong. They also set them ablaze later.

The police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies inside the burnt houses.

The case has been re-registered by NIA under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959, the statement said.

The second case in which NIA has initiated a probe is connected with the November 11 attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations in Jiribam by armed militants.

A CRPF constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was evacuated to Silchar for medical treatment.

During a search by security forces and the police team, dead bodies of unidentified armed militants along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the vicinity of the attack.

The NIA has re-registered this case under various sections of BNS, 2023 and the Arms Act, 1959.

The third case relates to the murder of a woman at Jiribam by fully armed militants.

The incident took place on November 7, when a mother of three children from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) in Jiribam was brutally raped and burnt alive at her residence by fully armed militants, the statement said.

The case was originally registered at Jiribam police station on November 8. The NIA has re-registered the case under relevant sections of BNS, 2023, Arms Act, 1959, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.