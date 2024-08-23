NIA conducts searches on overground workers of CPI (Maoist)

New Delhi: The NIA conducted searches in houses of alleged overground workers and sympathisers of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand, officials said Friday.



The searches were conducted in connection with the recovery of allegedly incriminating letters addressed to top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in July 2022 in the Anandpur area of Jharkhand's Chaibasa district, they said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered the case against nine accused in August 2023, a statement from the NIA said.

"The searches today were conducted at three locations in Chaibasa, Jharkhand. The houses of the suspects, located in Pusalata, Buru Rengra, and Lipunga, all of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand," an NIA spokesperson said.

She said these suspects had been assisting the senior leadership of the proscribed outfit in carrying out Naxal activities, according to the NIA investigations, which were continuing.