NIA conducts raids in Pak-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in several states in the Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case, an official said.



The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices, a spokesperson said.

“These suspects were in contact with the handlers and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA raids were conducted as part of its ongoing investigation into a case, commonly referred to as the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, Patna.

The case was initially registered on July 14 last year by the Phulwarisharif police in Bihar, following the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir” who was the administrator of the WhatsApp group Ghazwa-e-Hind, created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain, the official said.