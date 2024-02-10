NIA conducts raids 15 locations in JEI terror funding case in J&K

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, an official said.

The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with Budgam in central and Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts and more than Rs 20 lakh, a spokesperson said. However, official sources said two persons were also detained in Jammu for questioning during the raids targeting a private school and its functionaries including chairman at Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi chowk in Jammu.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019.