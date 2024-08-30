NIA chargesheets 10 accused in Mizoram arms, explosives seizure case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 10 accused in an arms-and-explosives seizure case in Mizoram connected with Myanmar-based insurgent groups, according to an official statement issued on Friday.



All 10 accused have been charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border, the statement said.

The chargesheet, filed before the special NIA court in Aizawl, identified the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga and David Lalramsanga. The accused include some Myanmar-based absconders, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms and ammunition from two vehicles on the outskirts of Kelsih village located within the Kulikawn police station limits in Aizawl district.

Four occupants of the vehicles were taken into custody.

NIA investigations have revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar-based insurgents, along with their associates, in their country as well as in Mizoram to procure arms etc. to support the armed struggle of the militia groups fighting against the existing regime in Myanmar, the statement said.

They had entered a conspiracy with Aizawl-based Myanmar national Lalrinsanga to illegally traffick arms, ammunition and explosives for supplying to Myanmar-based groups, it said.

Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C Laldinsanga, along with their associates Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia, and procured large quantities of explosives for transportation to Myanmar, the NIA said.

Other accused were also directly involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents, according to the NIA's probe.

Arms dealers in Aizawl were part of the conspiracy, whereby the illegal supplies were handed over to Myanmar nationals regularly visiting Mizoram, the NIA said.

"The batch numbers and QR codes on the seized arms, explosives etc. had revealed that the consignment in the instant case was supplied by a Guwahati-based explosive firm, Albarin Explotech," it added.