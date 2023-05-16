NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

Srinagar: The NIA on Monday carried out raids at 13 locations in the Valley as part of its clampdown on terrorist outfits and their offshoots and affiliates disrupting peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by spreading terror, officials said. The raids were conducted in Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir during which incriminating material and documents were seized, a spokesman of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.



He said the agency launched extensive searches at 13 locations of sympathisers, cadres, hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) linked with newly formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pak-backed terror organisations, including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

The raids were part of the ongoing investigations of the NIA in a terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of various newly launched outfits, like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJandK), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others, the agency said in statement.

The NIA had registered the case suo motu on June 21 last year.