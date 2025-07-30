NIA begins probe into killing of Pahalgam mastermind

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday began probing the killing of Sulieman alias Asif, alleged mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and his two associates in an encounter near Srinagar, officials said.

The NIA team reached the Police Control Room for identification of the three terrorists, killed by Army para commandos during ‘Operation Mahadev’ at Mulnar, near Dachigam National Park, on Monday. The action followed signals from a satellite phone linked to the Pahalgam attack.

The other two killed were identified as Jibran, allegedly involved in last year’s Sonamarg Tunnel attack, and Hamza Afghani.

The encounter comes amid ongoing counter-terror operations after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Pahalgam in April.