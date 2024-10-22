NIA begins investigation; officials claim infra targeted to weaken military

New Delhi: A four-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated the investigation of the recent terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, which took place on Sunday, as per the gravity and broader implications for regional security.



The team reached the site on Monday afternoon and was led by a senior officer. Reportedly, officials claimed that the terror attack was aimed at J&K’s infrastructure development. They stated that terror organisations have a clear target to attack infrastructure as it will increase the strength of the military.

The team is assisting the Jammu and Kashmir police in their investigation into the incident. Seven people, including a Kashmiri doctor, were killed in the attack at a construction site in the district which occurred at the site of the under-construction Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Among the victims were a doctor and six employees of a construction company, including three labourers, a manager, a mechanical engineer and a designer.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group referred to the attack as a “strategic” strike aimed at disrupting the tunnel project, which they alleged was primarily intended for military use. TRF also claimed that they would continue to target what they perceive as the “illegal occupation” of Kashmir, warning of more violence against those involved in such projects.

According to reports from the injured survivors, the attack was carried out by two terrorists. The injured victims were immediately taken to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, where they are receiving treatment. A massive manhunt was launched by security forces in the area as the police and army personnel worked in coordination to locate the attackers. Top officials from both forces have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the violence, expressing deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. Speaking to the media, Abdullah emphasised that no amount of condemnation could adequately address the severity of the situation.

Under the Special Relief Scheme (SRE), Rs 6 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased civilian. APCO Infratech, the company responsible for the construction project, has been asked to release compensation promptly, with Rs 15 lakh to be provided as an immediate measure. Injured individuals will receive Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia. APCO Infratech will also extend financial assistance to the families under the Corporate Personal Accident Policy.