NIA arrests two accused involved in conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by banned rebel group ULFA (I) in Guwahati as part of a conspiracy to carry out multiple blasts in Assam on last year's Independence Day, officials said on Thursday. Both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi were directly involved in the conspiracy orchestrated by the proscribed group to strike terror and threaten the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation, they said.

The two were arrested from Dibrugarh on July 15, the officials said. With their arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to three, a statement issued by the NIA said. The NIA, which took over the investigation into the case from Dispur police in September last year, had last month chargesheeted three accused in the case, it added.