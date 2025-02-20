NIA arrests three more in Pak ISI-linked Visakhapatnam naval espionage case

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with the assistance of local police, has arrested three more individuals in connection with the Pakistani ISI-linked espionage case in Visakhapatnam, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The case involves the leakage of highly sensitive and classified naval defence information to Pakistan.

The latest arrests — Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka and Abhilash P.A. from Kochi in Kerala — bring the total number of arrests in the case to eight, they said.

According to NIA investigations, the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media platforms. They were allegedly involved in passing on sensitive information regarding Indian naval establishments at Karwar and Kochi in exchange for money. The agency has found evidence of financial transactions between the accused and their Pakistani handlers.

Unraveling the espionage network

The case was initially registered by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2021 under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act. The NIA took over the probe in June 2023 and has since filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including two absconding Pakistani operatives. The key accused in the espionage racket include Pakistani national Meer Balaj Khan and an arrested Indian operative, Akash Solanki. Both were allegedly involved in leaking classified naval information as part of a broader anti-India conspiracy. Along with them, NIA has chargesheeted another absconding PIO, identified as Alven, and two Indian nationals—Manmohan Surendra Panda and Amaan Salim Shaikh.

Honey-trapping and the Karwar connection

The case has further exposed a honey-trap operation orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence agencies to extract sensitive information about Indian naval movements. The NIA team investigating the case arrested Tandel and Naik from Karwar, Karnataka, on Tuesday. Investigators suspect that a Pakistani woman agent befriended them on Facebook in 2023 and coerced them into revealing details about naval activities, including warship movements, security arrangements, and classified operational data. The accused reportedly received a monthly payout of Rs 5,000 for eight months in exchange for sensitive photographs and information about the Karwar Naval Base. Their financial transactions have been traced to Pakistani handlers, confirming their involvement in the espionage network.

Tandel and Naik were working on a contract with Iron and Mercury, a company based in Karwar’s Chandya region. Another individual, Sunil, a former contract worker at the Sea Bird naval base canteen, is also under investigation. In August 2024, the NIA questioned these individuals, but they were released at the time. However, after continued surveillance and evidence collection, the agency made the arrests this week.

Strategic importance of Karwar Naval Base

Karwar Naval Base, also known as INS Kadamba or Project Seabird, is a crucial asset for the Indian Navy. It is the third-largest naval base in the country and is undergoing expansion to become the largest in the eastern hemisphere. The base is home to India’s aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant—and plays a pivotal role in the country’s maritime defence strategy. With state-of-the-art facilities, including a ship-lift and transfer system for docking and undocking vessels, Karwar is a high-security installation. The fact that sensitive information about this strategic base was compromised underscores the severity of the espionage threat.

Ongoing investigation

NIA continues to probe the espionage network, with officials suspecting the involvement of a wider group. Authorities are coordinating with naval officers at Karwar and Kochi to assess the full extent of the intelligence leak.