NIA arrests sixth accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case with the arrest of a Punjab resident, who played a vital role in the entire conspiracy that was masterminded by foreign-based BKI terrorists.

Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia were among the four accused chargesheeted in the case by NIA last month. The two terrorists were chargesheeted as absconders, while the other two accused were among the five persons previously arrested in the case.

In the latest arrest, Abhijot Singh of Gurdaspur was taken into custody by NIA, which identified him as the unknown person whose role had surfaced during investigation in the case. Abhijot, already in prison for another grenade attack at a police station, was found to have been in direct contact with Happy.

NIA investigations have revealed that Abhijot, on the directions of Happy, had conducted detailed reconnaissance of the target location multiple times in July and August 2024.

Investigations have also revealed that Happy had provided pistols to Abhijot and another previously arrested accused Rohan Masih during August 2024. The terrorist had directed the duo to carry out firing at the target in the Sector 10 house. Abhijot Singh and Rohan Masih had visited the target house twice in August but failed to execute the crime, as per NIA findings.