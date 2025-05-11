NIA arrests key Khalistani terrorist from Bihar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key Khalistani operative, associated with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and one of the hardened criminals who had escaped during Punjab’s Nabha jail break in 2016, an official statement said.

The breakthrough came when the NIA nabbed Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of Punjab’s Ludhiana from Motihari, Bihar in coordination with local police in connection with a Khalistani terror conspiracy case, the statement said. Since breaking out of Nabha jail, Kashmir Singh had been actively associated with designated Khalistani terrorists, including Rinda, it said.

An important node of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Rinda’s terror gang in Nepal, Kashmir was a proclaimed offender in the NIA case for his role relating to involvement in conspiracy, providing shelter, logistics support and terror funds to aides of the Khalistani terrorists, said the statement issued by the probe agency.