NHRC seeks report on death of 3 children in UP’s Meerut

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief within two weeks regarding the deaths of three children who fell into an open pit in Meerut district.

The apex human rights body took suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that three children, aged 8-9 years, drowned after falling into a six-feet-deep pit allegedly left open by a builder during the construction of a building in a newly developed colony in Meerut on August 3.

Reportedly, the children were returning from a shop after buying chocolates when the incident occurred.