NHRC orders probe into pharma factory fire in Andhra

New Delhi: The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of an explosion that killed at least 17 workers and injured several others at a private industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district and directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

A major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit on Wednesday. The damage could have been worse but fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred due to it being lunchtime. The death toll is expected to rise as search operations continue.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday expressed serious concern about the apparent violation of safety norms leading to the incident. The commission issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary and DGP, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation. The inquiry will assess whether the industrial unit complied with all safety regulations and legal requirements and if any negligence occurred by the authorities responsible for supervising the facility.

The NHRC has mandated that a detailed report be submitted within two weeks. The report should include the status of the FIR filed in connection with the incident, the treatment being provided to the injured and the disbursement of compensation to the kin of those killed or injured.