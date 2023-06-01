NHRC notice to Railways, J’khand police chief over death of 6 labourers

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the railways and the police chief of Jharkhand over electrocution of six contract labourers while they were installing a truss pole to support the overhead railway power lines in Dhanbad rail division, officials said on Thursday. Apparently, the incident, which took place on May 29, amounts to “contributory negligence” of the public servant who “failed to supervise the work of the contractor effectively”, and therefore, it is a matter of concern for the Commission, the rights panel said in a statement. The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that six contract labourers were electrocuted while installing a truss pole to support the overhead railway power line.

