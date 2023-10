NHRC notice to Maha govt over deaths of several patients at 2 state-run hosp

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Maharashtra government over death of ‘a large number of patients’ at two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts within 24 hours.



Besides, the National Human Rights Commission has asked its Special Rapporteur P N Dixit to visit the two hospitals where these deaths have been reported, the rights panel said in a statement on Thursday.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, carried on October 4, that ‘a large number of patients died in two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts of Maharashtra within twenty-four hours’.

According to the news report, the patients have allegedly died in these hospitals due to “lack of medical help and a shortage of essential medicines,” it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to violation of human rights relating to the life and health of the victims due to ‘negligence by public authorities, which is a matter of concern’.

Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

It should include the status of the infrastructure along with the requisite and present strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in the government-run hospitals as well as the status of the medicines and diagnostic facilities available for the patients, the

statement said.