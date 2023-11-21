NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday said it has issued notice to the Government of Karnataka over the death of a woman and her child due to electrocution on a footpath in Bengaluru.



It has sought a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.According to the police, 23-year-old Soundarya, who was walking home with her baby in her arms after arriving from Tamil Nadu, died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement. The NHRC said in a release it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report within 6 weeks.