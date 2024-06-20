NHRC issues notice to Centre over ‘anti-labour practices’ at Amazon warehouse in Haryana

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Centre over a report alleging “anti-labour practices” at one of the warehouses of Amazon India in Haryana’s Manesar, according to the proceedings of the case shared on the rights panel’s website.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights of the workers in violation of the labour laws and the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment from time to time. The NHRC, in a statement, said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report that at one of the warehouses of a multi-national company in Haryana’s Manesar “a 24-year-old worker was asked to pledge that they would not take toilet or water breaks until they finished unloading packages from six trucks, each measuring 24 feet long, after their team’s 30-minute tea break had ended”.

“A female employee at the Manesar warehouse reportedly stated that no restroom facilities are available on the working sites,” it added. The NHRC, in the proceedings of this case shared on its website, mentioned the company’s name -- Amazon India.

“The Commission has come across a news report dated 16.05.2024 revealing that at one of the warehouses of Amazon India in Haryana’s Manesar, a 24-year-old worker was asked to pledge that they would not take toilet or water breaks until they finished unloading packages from six trucks, each measuring 24 feet long, after their team’s 30-minute tea break had ended,” the proceedings read.

When contacted, the company said that its employees and associates are “free to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to use the restroom, get water, or talk to a manager”.

“Safety and well-being of our employees and associates is our top priority. The infrastructure and facilities at our fulfilment centres are industry leading, and are designed to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment.