NHRC Chief cautions against election freebies announcement

New Delhi: General announcement of "freebies" during the elections must be "pondered" as to whether it furthers directive principles or thwarts their objectives, NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

Mishra said this in his address during an event here.

He also said the constitutional mandate is to form a uniform civil code, which is "necessary to abolish discrimination" against women. Women are provided safety, security and dignity in the workplace, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chief was quoted as saying in a statement.

"To empower women, we have to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women on the grounds of gender, particularly in respect of education, employment, inheritance and property. World over, women are discriminated against for civil rights, and there is a necessity for a standard civil code to make men and women equal by clearly defining the parameters of gender equality. Women must enjoy social equality, improved status and participation in economic development," he said.

The NHRC chief was delivering the 16th Dr Ambedkar Memorial Lecture on 'Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Vision and Legacy for Shaping Viksit Bharat @ 2047' at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

He said that Ambedkar's legacy inspires future generations to work towards a more just and equitable society necessary for more prosperous and developed nation by 2047.

"The GDP growth must result in the good quality of life of the people in line with the constitutional view of development. Improvements must occur in the quality of life, ensuring material well-being, intellectual and spiritual freedom, and progress," he said.

Ambedkar's economic policy recommendations, free-market principles are good for today, Mishra said.NAT