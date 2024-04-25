NHRC calls for increasing advanced forensic labs

NEW DELHI: The number of technologically advanced forensic laboratories in India needs to be “augmented for expeditious examination”, the NHRC said on Wednesday. Chairperson, NHRC, Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, during a core group meeting here also said that investigation and forensics examination should be part of the process and “not independent” of each other.

The NHRC on Wednesday organised a core group meeting on criminal justice system reforms.