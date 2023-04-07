NHM Haryana asks Civil Surgeons to ensure 360 degrees IEC activities

Chandigarh: With a gradual but sustained increase in the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Government has directed health officials to ensure 360 degrees of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities.



Besides this, instructions have also been issued to pay special attention to areas with high footfall like places of worship, malls, haunts, crowded markets, other social gatherings etc.

These directions were given by the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh to all Civil Surgeons of the State.

Among various IEC activities, the Civil Surgeons were asked to ensure messages, asking people to adhere to Covid protocols that were aired on local TV and newspapers. Also, posters, banners, radio talks, radio jingles, newspaper articles, WhatsApp groups, community awareness talks, and announcements from places of worship regarding Covid appropriate behaviour, etc should be ensured, he added.

Civil Surgeons have also been directed to coordinate with Deputy Commissioners and provide an update to District Administration on the Covid situation on daily basis and request any required support.

Civil Surgeons have also been directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, especially in crowded places.

They have also been directed to establish flu corners in hospitals and ensure ILI/SARI cases do not mix with other cases.