NHAI’s Rajmargyatra app adds option to gift FASTag annual passes

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) brought the concept of gifting FASTag annual passes via the Rajmargyatra app to friends and family on festive occasions. Officials said that the concept is to make year-round, trouble-free travel on National Highways and Expressways. “The annual pass (gifting) enables users to add the vehicle number and contact information of the person they would like to gift it to by simply choosing the ‘Add Pass’ option. Upon a quick OTP authentication, the annual pass is enabled on the FASTag associated with the specified vehicle, providing a hassle-free and cost-effective travel experience,” they said.

Applicable to around 1,150 toll plazas across the country, the FASTag annual pass does away with the need to frequently recharge by providing an option for one-time payment of Rs 3,000. The pass enjoys one-year validity or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever is earlier, and can be made available for all non-commercial vehicles holding a valid FASTag. After payment has been made through the Rajmargyatra app, the pass is activated within two hours on the already existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. The FASTag annual pass, which was launched on August 15 this year, has seen a good response so far, with over 25 lakh users in just two months of its introduction, NHAI communication asserted. At the same time, nearly 5.67 crore transactions were done, reflecting the increasing popularity of the scheme. The public response reflects the comfort and hassle-free travel experience the FASTag annual pass provides for highway users throughout India.