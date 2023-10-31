NGT takes cognisance of Bengaluru fire in shop

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding a blast in a cracker godown in Bengaluru on October 7 and impleaded in the matter the authorities concerned, including the chief secretary of Karnataka and member-secretary of the state pollution control board.

An explosion occurred at a shop-cum-godown in Attibele near Bengaluru, while firecrackers were being unloaded from a vehicle. While 12 people were charred to death on the spot, two died during

treatment.