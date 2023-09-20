NGT seeks report on River Ganga pollution in Bihar, Jharkhand from DMs

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report within eight weeks on the issue of pollution in Ganga river from the district magistrates of 38 districts in Bihar and four districts in Jharkhand through which the river and its tributaries were flowing.

The tribunal was hearing a matter regarding the prevention of pollution in the river.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the tribunal’s order dated August 28 had underlined that the issue relating to prevention and control of pollution in the River Ganga will be taken up for the entire stretch of the river, covering each state, city and district.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed on September 5, the tribunal had noted the details of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, and specifically role of the District Ganga Protection Committees.

In an order passed on Monday, it noted the key issues regarding the river in the state of Bihar included groundwater contamination, sewage discharge, illegal sand and stone mining, floodplain encroachment, threat to aquatic species, change in the river’s original course and pollution by industries, municipal solid waste, biomedical & hazardous waste.

The bench also noted the issues pertaining to the river in Jharkhand, such as illegal mining, industrial pollution, sewage discharge, mine water discharge, disposal of fly ash, discharge of effluents from coal washeries and industrial plants, over-exploited groundwater and lack of sufficient numbers of Effluent and Sewage Treatment Plants.